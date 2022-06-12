Here's How Jessica Biel Maintains A Healthy Body

Jessica Biel smiling
Shutterstock | 82759

Health & Lifestyle
Sarah Haider

American actress Jessica Biel is not only famous for her movies and beautiful looks, but she is also admired by many for her stunningly-fit physique. A single look at Jessica's perfect figure leaves no room for doubt that she must be breaking a sweat in the gym daily.

According to Women's Health Magazine, the 40-year-old actress combines exercise and sports to stay fit and healthy.

Continue reading to find out more about Jessica Biel's fitness routine.

Sporty Lifestyle

Jessica Biel smiling
Wikimedia | JJ Georges

Many people don't know, but Jessica Biel was an athlete as a teenager. She played club soccer back in school, and as she grew up, she started trying a combination of sports, including snowboarding, volleyball, and golf.

Speaking to ESPN, Jessica said that she was very comfortable with her body as an actor, and she acquired that confidence by playing sports.

"As an actor, I am very comfortable with my body, and that comes from sports. I know it very well. I'm aware of how my muscles feel, what it feels like when anything changes.

Playing sports and being physical helps me maintain that sort of relationship with my own body," she told the publication.

"So when I'm doing something or performing in a physical role, I understand that. Physical challenges make a lot of sense to me, and I actually really enjoy doing roles and playing characters that are also very aware of and understand their bodies and know how to use them. Like, for example, I know how to use the body as a weapon, I understand how to use coordination. All that has helped me."

Year-Round Yoga

Jessica Biel posing for the camera
Shutterstock | 2914948

Another secret behind Jessica's incredible physique is yoga. According to Women's Health Magazine, the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" actor performs yoga every day for 20 to 30 minutes to stretch and elongate her muscles.

"It's become so much more than an exercise —more of a stress reliever and a life calmer. It just helps me with everything that I have to do in my life," she told the publication.

The actor further said that yoga helps her feel more connected to her body by allowing her to focus on different body parts by breathing into them.

"The benefits of the breathing are so beyond any other exercises I've been a part of, and I think it's so unique in that way."

Pistol Squats

Jessica Biel smiles
Shutterstock | 842245

To stay in shape, the actress makes sure to target all the muscles in her body with exercises like pistol squats.

Pistol squats are performed with one leg while both arms must be extended out in front of the body. They are some of the hardest squats to perform but also give the best results.

According to Runners World, pistol squats allow athletes to build "lower body and core strength through a full range of motion."

Plyometrics

Woman performing plyometrics
Shutterstock | 248940222

Aside from yoga, squats, sports, and a combination of resistance training exercises, Jessica also likes to perform plyometrics to keep her body healthy and in shape. In fact, she revealed in one of her Instagram posts that she performs rigorous plyometrics to indulge in her favorite junk food, such as pizza, later on.

Per Healthline, the exercise allows the body to get more toned and helps burn calories while improving cardiovascular health.

"Plyometrics also boost your stamina and metabolism and, in addition, these exercises rapidly stretch your muscles, allowing you to move more efficiently," the website stated.

