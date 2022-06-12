Here's How Jessica Biel Maintains A Healthy Body

Many people don't know, but Jessica Biel was an athlete as a teenager. She played club soccer back in school, and as she grew up, she started trying a combination of sports, including snowboarding, volleyball, and golf.

Speaking to ESPN, Jessica said that she was very comfortable with her body as an actor, and she acquired that confidence by playing sports.

"As an actor, I am very comfortable with my body, and that comes from sports. I know it very well. I'm aware of how my muscles feel, what it feels like when anything changes.

Playing sports and being physical helps me maintain that sort of relationship with my own body," she told the publication.

"So when I'm doing something or performing in a physical role, I understand that. Physical challenges make a lot of sense to me, and I actually really enjoy doing roles and playing characters that are also very aware of and understand their bodies and know how to use them. Like, for example, I know how to use the body as a weapon, I understand how to use coordination. All that has helped me."