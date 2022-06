The Bills have drafted pass rushers relatively early in recent drafts. In 2020, they selected Iowa's AJ Epenesa in the third round. They followed that up by taking Miami's Gregory Rousseau and Wake Forest's Boogie Basham in the first and second rounds last year.

Miller comes in with a level of experience that can help the young guys along. He has two Super Bowls, including one with the Los Angeles Rams in February. Learning from someone like Miller is an opportunity these guys are thankful for.

"To have an opportunity to physically come out here and physically see it, get hands-on attention, I find to me, that was a big jump," Basham told ESPN. "Definitely for me to take my game to the next level, but also learn from other guys around the league, too."