Melissa Gorga Shares Snippets About 'RHONJ' Season 13 

With new faces on board and a season that ended with family feuds, it looks like RHONJ season 13 will be more unpredictable. At the recent MTV Movie and TV Awards, Melissa told E! News filming for the next episodes has already commenced.

According to the Bravo star, who attended the award event with her husband Joe Gorga, viewers should be prepared for what will happen. However, while filming will be interesting, Melissa is most excited about the new cast members. She said about the new additions,

"We're hoping for a lot of new rookies, a lot of new faces."

Melissa also thinks the new cast might get caught up in her family's drama. The designer's husband is the younger brother of fellow cast member Teresa Giudice. Last season Teresa, engaged to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, got into a steamy fight with her brother Joe.