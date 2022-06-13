Surfer Caroline Marks In Swimsuit Is 'So Pumped'

Olympic surfer Caroline Marks made an interesting announcement last week that she was returning to pro surfing. She's entering the World Surf League Championship as a wild card after failing to qualify earlier this year. The athlete shared her excitement saying she couldn't wait to get back into competitive gear and thanked her sponsors in advance.

Sportswear brand ROXY and energy drink company Red Bull are the official sponsors for Marks' career and they're ready to see the competition through with her.

Marks Is Back In The Game

The athlete shared the news alongside a post of her toned body in a blue long-sleeved surfing suit with the Maui Pro jersey worn on top. She left her long blonde hair in a breeze-blown wave that showed her youth as she smiled at the camera.

Marks posted a picture of herself in action in the second slide reminding fans of her skills. She rode a massive wave with her arms spread out and hair flying as she descended.

Earning Support From Everyone

Caroline Marks riding a Red Bull Surfboard in a red and black surf suit
Shutterstock | 64145

Her sponsors didn't doubt her abilities for a second as they showed support in the comment section saying,

"Yesssss! So excited to see you back in a comp jersey 🙌🙌🙌"

- ROXY

"Couldn’t be more stoked, go Caroline! 🙌🔥💙💪"

- Red Bull Surfing

"Let’s go! ❤️❤️"

- Oakley Surfing

Her colleagues and friends also joined in solidarity welcoming her to the competition, and reminding her the competition wasn't the same when she took a break.

Getting Ready For The 'Big Day'

Marks is back in the ocean practicing for her big days, as seen in her latest Instagram share. The athlete posted a picture of herself riding a wave in Tamanique on her ROXY, Red Bull surfboard while wearing a white bikini. Although she's captured at a distance, Marks maintains top form on the board while the water around her builds up into a giant wave.

Clamoring For A Clean Ocean

The 20-year-old celebrated World Ocean's Day with a slideshow of her feats in the ocean and a lengthy message. She partnered with Red Bull surfing to deliver her message saying that she's been a part of the ocean for a long time.

"...having a healthy ocean and healthy coral means a lot to me... Some of my favorite waves are over reefs, and having healthy coral reefs is really important to the overall well being of the planet..." she wrote.

