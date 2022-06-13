Surfer Caroline Marks In Swimsuit Is 'So Pumped'

Olympic surfer Caroline Marks made an interesting announcement last week that she was returning to pro surfing. She's entering the World Surf League Championship as a wild card after failing to qualify earlier this year. The athlete shared her excitement saying she couldn't wait to get back into competitive gear and thanked her sponsors in advance.

Sportswear brand ROXY and energy drink company Red Bull are the official sponsors for Marks' career and they're ready to see the competition through with her.