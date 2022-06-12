Sydney Sweeney In Swimsuit Says It All With Shades

The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney, 24, looked radiant in a two-piece floral bikini while relaxing under the sun. The star was stunning, flaunting her toned body and complementing the looks with a black hat and black-white goggles.

The actress has gained mainstream recognition in a short span gaining 13.3 million Instagram followers. As one of Hollywood's latest 'It' girls, Sweeney has stood out among a growing crop of starlets with meaty roles that showcase her range and continue to capture audiences worldwide.

Even though she is ascending quite quickly in the entertainment world these days, the actress still manages to take time out to connect with her fans, posting photos of her life in front of and behind the camera regularly.