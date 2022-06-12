Salma Hayek Stuns In Revealing Velvet Dress

Salma Hayek always rocks out a styled outfit and never disappoints. A huge fan of color and floral patterns, over the years, her fans have seen her switch it up now and then to keep things fresh and on-trend.

The 55-year-old actress looked stunning in a blue velvet Gucci gown that showed off her well-curved body and cleavage. The dress's wrist and neck were covered in rhinestones which boosted the black silk fabric skirt with a slit up one leg, showcasing her toned legs.

The actress complemented her dress code with red lipstick, stiletto heels, some jewelry, classy black clutch with her hair slicked back. Besides her formidable acting skills, Salma has a penchant for high fashion (her Instagram photos are more than proof enough), which explains why she has 17 million Instagram followers.

As a jet setter wearing the latest collections from designers worldwide, Salma can be counted on to reliably display the latest fashions everywhere on her social media!