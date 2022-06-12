Kaia Gerber Stuns In Chic Halter Dress

Kaia shared her recent red carpet look with her 8 million Instagram fans. She attended the premiere of her boyfriend's new movie, Elvis, during the Cannes Film Festival, looking ravishing in a red dress. The 20-year-old model seemed incredibly breath-taking in a floor-length red halter neck dress.

The dress had thin straps and a backless design, making it look simple but sophisticated. She packed her brunette hair up in a loose bun and paired the chic look with a pair of black strappy sandals, diamond stud earrings, and natural makeup. Fans sent in love emojis and praises in appreciation of her flawless look.