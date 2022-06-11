NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Sends Malcolm Brogdon To Knicks For Quentin Grimes, Cam Reddish, Alec Burks & No. 46 Pick

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon is one of the veteran players expected to be moved in the 2022 NBA offseason. Brogdon may not have shown any indication that he's no longer happy in Indiana but with the Pacers currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, keeping a 29-year-old floor general no longer makes sense for the team.
Instead of bringing him back in the 2022-23 NBA season, most people believe that the Pacers are better off trading Brogdon for assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans this summer.