NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Sends Malcolm Brogdon To Knicks For Quentin Grimes, Cam Reddish, Alec Burks & No. 46 Pick

In the past months, Brogdon has already been linked to several teams that could pursue him on the trade market this summer. One of the top suitors for Brogdon is the New York Knicks.

The Knicks would be heading into the 2022 NBA offseason with the goal of adding a starting-caliber point guard to their roster. They may currently have Kemba Walker on their team, but he's clearly an odd fit with Coach Tom Thibodeau's system.

Using some of their young players and future draft assets as trade chips, the Knicks would be in a solid position to engage in a trade deal once the Pacers make Brogdon officially available on the trading block.