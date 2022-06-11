NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Sends Malcolm Brogdon To Knicks For Quentin Grimes, Cam Reddish, Alec Burks & No. 46 Pick

Malcolm Brogdon watching the jump ball


Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon is one of the veteran players expected to be moved in the 2022 NBA offseason. Brogdon may not have shown any indication that he's no longer happy in Indiana but with the Pacers currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, keeping a 29-year-old floor general no longer makes sense for the team.

Instead of bringing him back in the 2022-23 NBA season, most people believe that the Pacers are better off trading Brogdon for assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans this summer.

Potential Trade Suitor - New York Knicks

Malcolm Brogdon talking to fans


In the past months, Brogdon has already been linked to several teams that could pursue him on the trade market this summer. One of the top suitors for Brogdon is the New York Knicks.

The Knicks would be heading into the 2022 NBA offseason with the goal of adding a starting-caliber point guard to their roster. They may currently have Kemba Walker on their team, but he's clearly an odd fit with Coach Tom Thibodeau's system.

Using some of their young players and future draft assets as trade chips, the Knicks would be in a solid position to engage in a trade deal once the Pacers make Brogdon officially available on the trading block.

Proposed Knicks-Pacers Trade

Cam Reddish entering the game


In a recent article, Jack Simone of Fansided's Hoops Habit came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Brogdon from the Pacers this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Quentin Grimes, Cam Reddish, Alec Burks, and the No. 46 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Pacers in exchange for Brogdon.

If the trade becomes a reality, Simone believes it would help the Knicks and the Pacers fill up the needs to improve their roster.

Malcolm Brogdon Addresses Knicks' Backcourt Woe

Malcolm Brogdon running the offense


Brogdon would be a great addition to the Knicks. He's yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, but he would be an upgrade over Walker and Immanuel Quickley at the Knicks' starting point guard position.

Aside from being a good playmaker, Brogdon could also help the Knicks in terms of scoring, rebounding, defending the perimeter, and spacing the floor. This season, Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

Cam Reddish playing for Duke Blue Devils


The proposed trade would also be worth exploring for the Pacers. By sending Brogdon to New York, the Pacers would be receiving two young and promising players in Grimes and Reddish and the chance to select another talented prospect in the upcoming draft.

"New York would be sending out two young pieces who could help the Pacers," Simone wrote. "Quentin Grimes would prove to be a solid shooter to pair alongside Tyrese Haliburton, while Cam Reddish could reset his career in Indiana. Meanwhile, Alec Burks is mainly included to match salaries but would be a nice depth piece."

