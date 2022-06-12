Jessie James Decker In Bikini Models 'Kittenish Swimwear'

Country singer Jessie James Decker, who co-starred on the E! reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On with former NFL player Eric Decker, took to Instagram to debut her new swimwear collection in a steamy video.

About five years ago, the "Almost Over You" singer was inspired to enter the fashion industry. Jessie opened her first Kittenish location in Nashville, Tennessee, in February 2019 and later relocated the brand to Miramar Beach, Florida.

Despite receiving a lot of criticism on social media, Jessie manages to use her platform to spread positivity and empower her followers to be their best selves.

Keep reading to find out more.