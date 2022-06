Strange was right back at it the next day. Quarterback Mac Jones threw a pass that Malcolm Butler intercepted. The 23-year-old rookie chased down the veteran linebacker and wrapped him in a bear hug to stop the return.

Strange exchanged words with some of the defensive players, and once again, the offense and defense got into it. However, as Strange didn't take Butler to the ground, the crowd dispersed quickly.

Veteran center David Andrews praised his rookie linemate following practice on Wednesday. "I think Cole's doing a great job," Andrews told the media. "I remember what it was like being a rookie. So, there's a lot on his plate. I think he's done a good job coming in and working really hard."