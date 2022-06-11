MLB Rumors: Atlanta Needs To Make Mid-Season Moves Like They Did A Year Ago

It was not surprising to see the start of the season for the Atlanta Braves. They struggled, but they also did a year ago when they won the World Series. The Braves are starting to play better baseball in the past few weeks as they have won eight out of their last ten games and are 31-27 on the season.

Atlanta still finds itself 6.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets. Luckily for the Braves, the Mets have been dealing with injuries, and those 6.5 games are certainly reachable.