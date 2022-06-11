The Atlanta Braves are fresh off a World Series, and a major reason for that is because of the moves they made around the trade deadline a season ago. Atlanta was in a difficult position because Ronald Acuna Jr. got injured. Yet, if he did not get injured a year ago, Atlanta might not have won the World Series.
MLB Rumors: Atlanta Needs To Make Mid-Season Moves Like They Did A Year Ago
How Have The Braves Played This Season?
It was not surprising to see the start of the season for the Atlanta Braves. They struggled, but they also did a year ago when they won the World Series. The Braves are starting to play better baseball in the past few weeks as they have won eight out of their last ten games and are 31-27 on the season.
Atlanta still finds itself 6.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets. Luckily for the Braves, the Mets have been dealing with injuries, and those 6.5 games are certainly reachable.
What Moves Did They Make A Year Ago?
A season ago, the Braves acquired Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, and Adam Duvall. All of these guys made a significant impact on the Braves' World Series run.
Although none of the players they acquired are better than Ronald Acuna Jr., they could still make it up for it due to how many players that were above-average professionals they added.
Atlanta Has Multiple Needs At The Trade Deadline
Like a year ago, an outfielder is one of the positions they should look for during the trade deadline. Acuna and Duvall have looked great patrolling the outfield, but there is still a major need for a third guy.
Pitching can always be added no matter how good a team's rotation is. Atlanta has a solid starting pitching core with Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Kyle Wright, and Ian Anderson. However, outside of those guys, they could be better.
If The Braves Make Moves, Will They Make The Playoffs?
If Atlanta does go out and make the necessary moves to better their team just as they did a season ago, they have a legitimate chance of making it back to the playoffs, where anything can happen.
It will not be an easy task for them to repeat as World Series winners, but that is not because of their lack of talent. Winning a World Series two year's in a row is one of the hardest things to do in baseball.