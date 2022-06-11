Erin Andrews Fulfills Her Dream Of Being A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader... Sort Of

Andrews is no stranger to this world. Not long ago, she was still with Tom Bergeron presenting 'Dancing With The Stars.'
And while they haven't been spotted together ever since, she recently confirmed that she's still pretty close to him:
"I'm actually bummed out because the day I was supposed to go have lunch with Tom Bergeron, the Tom Brady announcement was made and I had to go to FOX," Andrews said. "Tom ruined my Tom lunch. And actually, Tom Bergeron is from New England, so, I was like, 'I never thought I would say this to you, but Tom Brady just ruined our lunch, so, from one Tom to another, I'll have to catch up with you soon.'"
FOX recently confirmed that she'd be a part of their broadcast team for the upcoming NFL season. But if something fails, she has already proved that she can also pursue a career in cheerleading.