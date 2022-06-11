NFL's Ezekiel Elliott Vows To Silence His Critics After Injury-Riddled Season

The Dallas Cowboys made a substantial financial commitment to Ezekiel Elliott. He threatened to hold out unless he was paid as the top-notch running back in the NFL, and they granted him that wish.
However, his production has gone south since signing that massive deal, and the fact that he's coming off an injury-plagued season only makes him more difficult to trust going forward:
"I mean, I was hurt last year, but it's football, after Week 1 no one is going to be 100%. That's part of the game," Elliott told NFL.com. "I think I knew I was tough, I think I knew I could play through injuries. it was definitely tough, but hey, it's my job."