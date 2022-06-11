The happy couple gave a sneak peek of what looks like their wedding venue (going by the caption) in a recent loved-up share. Biles wore a casual white maxi dress with off-shoulder long sleeves and styled her natural hair into a low bun.

She stood her 4 ft 9-inches frame on tippy toes to meet her lover's 5 ft 9-inches height in a kiss. The Texan NFL safety complimented her outfit in a white and brown print two-piece and left two crossed fingers underneath her post.