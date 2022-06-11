"one step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens • venue ✔️ • date ✔️"
And so it begins; Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles announced to her 6.8 million Instagram followers that her nuptials are closer than ever. The 25-year-old athlete and her 26-year-old boo, Jonathan Owens surprised fans when they announced their engagement on Valentine's Day. Immediately, Biles kickstarted plans for her big day, including picking the perfect dresses and curating her guest list, although she confessed that the latter was a much more difficult task.