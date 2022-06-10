Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Straddles ATV

Candice Swanepoel smiles big with her hair down on the red carpet.
Alexandra Lozovschi

If you weren't already a fan of ATVs, Candice Swanepoel is here to sway you. The Victoria's Secret Angel made a compelling case as she straddled a red version of the popular vehicle, all while wearing nothing but a bikini. Gracing her Instagram feed a couple of months back, the offering was a shout-out to her swimwear brand, Tropic of C. Yet more transparent from the shoot was the fact that we all should take a cue from the South African model and get ready for swimsuit season ASAP.

A Walk On The Wild Side

Serving up abs galore in stretchy poses that would send anyone rushing off to renew their gym subscription, the 33-year-old flaunted her chiseled figure in a leopard-print string bikini with side-tie bottoms stretching high on her waist. The two-piece showed off her long, lean legs and highlighted her insanely flat stomach. Captured from the front, Swanepoel stared down the camera with what could have only have been a scorching gaze beneath trendy shield shades, before arching her back in a booty-teasing sideways angle.

"Beauty or beast? 🐆" she wrote alongside the photos. We have definitely made our pick!

Can We Talk About The Hair, Please?

Even more jaw-dropping than her hot bod and alluring swimsuit was the model's hairstyle. Taking a break from her trademark tousled waves, the mother-of-two sported a super-tight long braid fiercely flicking behind her like a whip.

This came after Swanepoel posed with flowers in her hair to showcase a knotted bandeau style from her swim collection, telling fans she was "raised on sunshine." Clad in pink in the images, she showed off the same hairstyle, brushing her braid over the shoulder for a softer, more delicate look.

Surely enough, people took notice. "Whose decision was it to do that with the hair???? It’s insane✨🚀✨," one person commented on the leopard-print photos.

Settling Into Summer

More recently on her feed, the mothers2mothers ambassador was inquiring among her 17.7 million followers about their "summer plans." Addressing viewers from a chaise lounge chair, Swanepoel flashed her abs in a patterned pink bikini and a ribbed crop top. She then took off her tee to go frolicking on a beach, and honestly, we couldn't be more jealous.

One thing is clear: she definitely knows how to keep her photoshoots creative!

‘Powerful Femininity'

Launched in February 2018, back when Swanepoel was pregnant with her second child, Tropic of C first started out "creative outlet,” the model told Forbes in a 2019 interview. "Victoria’s Secret had [temporarily] stopped the swim category, so I figured, this is my moment to keep myself busy during my pregnancy but also, to make my dream come true," she shared.

Inspired by South African nature, the line is all about sustainability while also honoring what it means to be a woman. “It’s about the way the product makes you feel when it’s on,” Swanepoel explained. “I’m inspired by the concept of ‘powerful femininity’ – I’m gently spoken and quite soft and calm, but I’m also quite powerful, strong, thick-skinned, and resilient."

