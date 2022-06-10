Twitter Calls Elon Musk's Bluff, Hands Over Bot Data

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, sent shockwaves across Silicon Valley in April, when he offered to buy Twitter.

The social networking giant accepted the $44 billion buyout offer, but the deal has yet to be finalized -- mostly thanks to Musk's reluctance.

For weeks now, Musk has claimed that he cannot commit to buying Twitter until it fully discloses information about the number of fake and bot accounts, which many see as an attempt to weasel out of the deal.

Twitter is now calling Musk's bluff.