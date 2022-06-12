Christina Aguilera Talks About Childhood Trauma And Making It In The Business

Christina Aguilera's road to pop superstardom has been far from smooth, as she's had to face body image issues, insecurities, and mental health struggles. She told Health in an interview, "I experienced a lot of trauma in my childhood—I've spoken very openly about it. But I think that was just part of my path. I've definitely had struggles in the past with depression and anxiety—it's a constant battle to overcome a mind that is anxious, a mind that is always second-guessing."

Keep scrolling to read about Aguilera's traumatic experiences and how she overcame them.