NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, James Bouknight & Two 1st-Rounders

With his health issues and lucrative contract, trading for Davis would come with a huge risk for the Hornets. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, he would undeniably be an incredible addition to their roster. He would be a massive over Mason Plumlee and Montrezl Harrell at the Hornets' starting center position.

Davis would give the Hornets an All-Star-caliber big man who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, an elite defender, and a decent floor spacer. This season, he averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.