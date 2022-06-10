Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. After failing to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference, rumors have started to swirl around Davis and his future with the Lakers. The Lakers are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move AD but according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, it's something that the team could possibly discuss when the 2021-22 NBA season is officially over.
NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, James Bouknight & Two 1st-Rounders
The Latest
Anthony Davis To Hornets
Once Davis becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster. One of the young teams that could pursue Davis is the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets would be heading into the 2022 NBA offseason with the goal of finding a starting center. Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Hornets would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal should Davis and the Lakers decide to part ways this summer.
Proposed Lakers-Hornets Trade
In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network came up with three potential trade scenarios that would enable the Hornets to acquire Davis from the Lakers in the upcoming offseason. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Davis to Charlotte in exchange for a trade package that includes Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, James Bouknight, and the No. 13 and 15 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. If the trade becomes a reality, Teape believed it would help the Lakers and the Hornets in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Hornets Take Gamble On Anthony Davis
With his health issues and lucrative contract, trading for Davis would come with a huge risk for the Hornets. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, he would undeniably be an incredible addition to their roster. He would be a massive over Mason Plumlee and Montrezl Harrell at the Hornets' starting center position.
Davis would give the Hornets an All-Star-caliber big man who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, an elite defender, and a decent floor spacer. This season, he averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.
Why Lakers Would Make The Trade
Though they won't be receiving another All-Star in return, Teape believes that the proposed blockbuster deal would also be worth exploring for the Lakers.
"So, the Hornets include P.J. Washington, a versatile big man that can also step out on the perimeter with success. James Bouknight gives the Lakers a potential young building block, as he will have an avenue to playing time that wasn’t available with the Hornets. The two first-round picks will give Los Angeles some maneuverability this offseason. They can add two young players to the mix to extend the rotation or use them as sweeteners in a trade package to bring in more help."
Hayward may only be included in the deal for salary-matching purposes but if he can stay healthy, he could also help the Lakers in terms of scoring, playmaking, and floor spacing in the 2022-23 NBA season.