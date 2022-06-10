Stassie Karanikolaou And Kylie Jenner Twin In Swimsuits

Stassie Karanikolaou and her best friend Kylie Jenner announced the release of their new collaboration this week. After years of friendship, it was surprising that they'd never partnered on a makeup collection. The millionaire business mogul did that with her sister, Kendall, and former best friend, Jordyn Woods, so it was only a matter of time before the Stas collection came through.

However, they limited the comment section because the best friends were aware of the possible backlash they'd face from enduring Jordyn and Kylie fans.