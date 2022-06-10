Stassie Karanikolaou And Kylie Jenner Twin In Swimsuits

Stassie Karanikolaou and her best friend Kylie Jenner announced the release of their new collaboration this week. After years of friendship, it was surprising that they'd never partnered on a makeup collection. The millionaire business mogul did that with her sister, Kendall, and former best friend, Jordyn Woods, so it was only a matter of time before the Stas collection came through.

However, they limited the comment section because the best friends were aware of the possible backlash they'd face from enduring Jordyn and Kylie fans.

Stassie And Kylie Suit Up In Pastel Leather

They made a joint post showing off their toned bodies in monochrome leather skintight swimsuits and elbow-length gloves. The model wore a pastel blue hue including her eyeshadow and hair while the business mogul chose a pink theme.

Kylie wrote that Stassie and her dreamt up the idea years ago but couldn't bring it to fruition until now. She also added that it's a special collection because she created it with her best friend.

The Collection

The collection includes two lip-glosses, a special Stassie lip kit, a highlighter in Stassie’s perfect shade, and two fun liquid eyeliner pens. Its containers also have Stassie and Kylie printed onto their pictures to mark the collection. Kylie said that the collection will drop on Monday in limited numbers and she couldn't wait for fans to get their hands on it.

Posing Nude For Playboy

Stassie recently posed nude for Playboy Centerfold, tantalizing her almost 11 million followers with her perfectly tanned body. She let her brown hair down in a wet curl plastering her back and the sides of her face while her now-removed bikini left lighter marks on her skin, forming a neat tan around her bust and butt. As the model leaned forward, she flaunted her ribcage tattoo and waist bead.

'Oops She Did It Again!'

Unfortunately for Karanikolaou, all that jet-setting caused her to sprain her ankle and land in the hospital. She shared a slideshow of the injury and healing process showing fans her leg cast and tired face while lying in the hospital bed. She, however, didn't go into details of the cause of her injury. All she left was a cryptic message saying,

"Oops I did it again!"

, alluding to the fact that this isn't her first ankle sprain. She previously hurt her leg in four places in 2020 and declared it was the worst pain she's ever felt.

