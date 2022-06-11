Bebe Rexha's Unknown Dating History

Not much about Rexha's previous boyfriend is known to fans other than his name (Alex). She broke up with him in a 2015 interview. She said about him in a 2017 interview: "I have an album coming out called 'All Your Fault.' When I got my heart broken by my ex, I was bitter, so then I wrote the first part of this album. It's really moody, dark, rhythmic, urban. It was interesting because I got my heart broken, and at the time, I had a music manager, and my best friend was my assistant. At the same time, my ex broke up with me, my manager came to my house one day and was, 'I don't want to manage you anymore,' and my best friend decided to go work for my manager. I was like, in LA crying. Thank god, my mother flew up from New York City. She was like, 'You need to have somebody watch you because you are too depressed right now.' But I went to the studio, and this first part was like bam, bam, bam, was like six songs in a row, we did it. And then the second part is completely like a change, stronger."