‘Love Is Love’: Rebel Wilson Comes Out By Introducing New Girlfriend

Is there a better time to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community than Pride Month? We can’t think of any better time, and Rebel Wilson agrees with us.

The Pitch Perfect actress has taken it to her Instagram account to share with her fans, and the world, that she has a girlfriend!

It's a perfect choice of time as this announcement will definitely help encourage other members of the LGBTQ+ community to be themselves and be proud.

Now get to know what we know about Rebel’s girlfriend!