‘Love Is Love’: Rebel Wilson Comes Out By Introducing New Girlfriend

Other than what Rebel wrote in her coming-out post, she had talked about Ramona previously but in a secretive way.
Last month, Rebel told People in an interview that she had a partner and despite the fact that she didn’t mention names, she did say that she was set up with her new partner “through a friend.”
“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic,” she said. We keep loving this more and more.
Now that we know who the lucky partner is, Rebel also revealed how their relationship is healthy. “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”
And to end this amazing news, we must share with you how a friend of Rebel told People, “Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier.”
It is a happy Pride indeed!