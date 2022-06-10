WWE News: Roman Reigns Is No Longer Participating In Money In The Bank

Following Backlash, the original idea was for Roman Reigns' to wrestle in three upcoming WWE events against Riddle, Orton, and McIntyre. Although the schedule still says that he will be taking on these three, he is no longer on the schedule to fight during Money in the Bank. Previous reports noted that Reigns was scheduled to face off against Riddle for the WWE Championship on Monday, but now they will not.

The fight against Riddle makes sense because Reigns was part of the team that made the RK-Bro lose their Raw Tag Team Titles. No one is sure right now why he is not wrestling, but there are also rumors that he might be returning to SmackDown full time, and they are saving it for that.