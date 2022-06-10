Two Preschool Teachers Allegedly Seen On Live Stream Hurting Kids

Gloria Barghi, the mother of one of the preschoolers in the classroom, said she went to watch her son after she had a 'weird feeling' that she needed to check on him.

She told WSB-TV that it felt like a mother's intuition that she suddenly had the urge to check on her child.

"I pulled up the app... I picked it up right when the lead teacher was assaulting the first victim.

It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious," the mother told the station.

She then responded to the school and said the staff seemed "a little taken aback" and didn't fully believe her claims until they watched the footage themselves.

"We would not leave until they were removed. The director even looked at me and questioned, 'So you want me to remove them?' and I said 'You better believe it. Remove them now,'" she said.