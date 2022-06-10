NFL News: Steve Young Raves About 49ers' Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers went the extra mile to get their new franchise quarterback. They traded up to get Trey Lance, even though it was pretty clear he was still a work in progress.

Lance was thrown into the fire from day one and contributed in various ways for Kyle Shanahan. Now, he's expected to take the team's reins and be their QB1 for the future.

Lance Knows What's What

And even though some have questioned whether he's ready to take over or not, Niners legend Steve Young thinks he's smart enough to understand his areas of improvement and get ready for the season:

"Actually, he's processing as well as anybody," Young said. "He can understand what's happening. He can figure out who [is open]. And that's a real talent. That's not easy. That's not just given. There's a real skill there. So I have 100 percent confidence that Trey will figure out where to throw it."

He Needs To Be More Accurate, Says Young

But not everything's great. While promising and intriguing, Young admits that Lance needs to work on his accuracy to be a legit starter in the NFL.

"The challenge for Trey is, once he knows, then how to deliver it," Young explained. "That's another great talent that you have to have and develop. So for me, it's the accuracy that comes with [things] as he shows his processing power. I think his body will respond, and he'll find the open guys and figure it out. And then it gives you a confidence to deliver it."

He's Just Getting Started

Per Young, Lance's accuracy issues have nothing to do with a mental block but with the confidence that comes with repetition. That's why he needs to get as many reps as he cans to get his legs under him:

"So more than anything, it's delivering the ball to the open guy over and over and over again, and getting that confidence, because that's the spot he needs to work on. This is more of a throwing thing than it is a mind thing. Some guys have mind things. Some guys have both. But Trey has a really sharp processing mind, and I think that's going to take him a long way," Young said.

Lance Is 'Awesomely Raw'

But regardless of the little tweaks he still has to make, Young is quite excited by Lance's progress and ceiling and believes he'll be great once he scratches the surface of his potential:

"It's going to be super exciting," Young added. "And I said earlier, he's awesomely raw, and we're going to watch the development. There's not going to be part of his development as a player that happens somewhere else. At North Dakota State, it happened a little bit, but it's all going to happen as a Forty-Niner. A lot of guys have it in college a lot more. They play a lot more, develop in other places. We're going to get to watch it all. So, we're all invested and are in it for the long haul."

That's a lot of praise coming from a Bay area legend, so he'll have much to prove next season.

