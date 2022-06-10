NFL News: Steve Young Raves About 49ers' Trey Lance

But regardless of the little tweaks he still has to make, Young is quite excited by Lance's progress and ceiling and believes he'll be great once he scratches the surface of his potential:
"It's going to be super exciting," Young added. "And I said earlier, he's awesomely raw, and we're going to watch the development. There's not going to be part of his development as a player that happens somewhere else. At North Dakota State, it happened a little bit, but it's all going to happen as a Forty-Niner. A lot of guys have it in college a lot more. They play a lot more, develop in other places. We're going to get to watch it all. So, we're all invested and are in it for the long haul."
That's a lot of praise coming from a Bay area legend, so he'll have much to prove next season.