Disney Show Actor Will Serve Prison Time On Child Sex Charges

Westmoreland’s defense lawyer Wendy Lewis said claimed that the actor was aware the entire time that he was talking to an adult and thought they were roleplaying, according to TMZ. She claimed Westmoreland had an escape plan in place in case he arrived to meet and it was actually a minor instead of an adult.

"Had it been a minor, he was planning on leaving," Lewis said. "The risk of 10 years or more, though, particularly with a Utah jury and homosexuality, led to the decision of taking the plea."

Disney cut ties with Westmoreland hours after his 2018 arrest.

“Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week,” the company said in a statement at the time.