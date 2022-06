An armed man was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house in Maryland on Wednesday, after threatening to kidnap and murder the SCOTUS member.

The man, Nicholas John Roske from Simi Valley, California, admitted to authorities that he traveled to Maryland in order to kill Kavanaugh over his stance on abortion rights.

In response to this incident, the Republican Party is now urging Democrats in the House of Representatives to pass a bill to provide more security for SCOTUS justices.