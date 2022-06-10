After suffering a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have begun to swirl that the Utah Jazz will be breaking up the young superstar duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. While the Jazz remain hesitant to listen to trade offers for Mitchell, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report revealed that they have already engaged in trade discussions involving Gobert. In the past months, the French big man has already been linked to several title contenders that could look to improve their frontcourt in the upcoming offseason.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Rudy Gobert To Celtics For Three Young Players & Draft Picks
Rudy Gobert To Boston Celtics
One of the surprise suitors for Gobert this summer is the Boston Celtics. The Celtics may be currently focused on beating the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals but if they fall short of winning the NBA championship title, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer believes that they may consider replacing the injury-prone Robert Williams III with Gobert in the 2022 NBA offseason. To acquire Gobert, O'Connor suggested that the Celtics could offer the Jazz a trade package that includes Williams III, Aaron Nesmith, Derrick White, and multiple first-round picks.
Celtics Acquire An All-Star Center
Trading all those assets for Gobert would be a no-brainer for the Celtics, especially if they think that they need more star power around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Gobert would be a massive upgrade over Williams III at the Celtics' starting center position. He would give the Celtics a third All-Star who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, the 29-year-old big man averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 71.3 percent from the field.
Rudy Gobert Would Welcome A Trade To Celtics
Gobert is yet to officially request a trade from the Jazz, but he would definitely love the idea of playing for a legitimate title contender like the Celtics. Instead of being stuck in mediocrity in Salt Lake City, joining forces with Tatum, Brown, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford in Boston would give Gobert a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title in the 2022-23 NBA season. Adding at least one championship ring to his resume could put him in the conversation of one of the greatest centers in league history.
Does The Trade Make Sense For The Jazz?
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Jazz, especially if it's true that Mitchell and Gobert are not on good terms. Instead of waiting for the rumored drama to turn into a major distraction, sending Gobert to Boston would enable the Jazz to add a younger and cheaper center in Williams III, a talented prospect in Nesmith, and a veteran guard in White while obtaining multiple future first-round picks.
Williams III is still far from reaching the level of Gobert but when he's 100 percent healthy and given enough time to play, he could also become a dominant force under the basket.