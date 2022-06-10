NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Rudy Gobert To Celtics For Three Young Players & Draft Picks

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Jazz, especially if it's true that Mitchell and Gobert are not on good terms. Instead of waiting for the rumored drama to turn into a major distraction, sending Gobert to Boston would enable the Jazz to add a younger and cheaper center in Williams III, a talented prospect in Nesmith, and a veteran guard in White while obtaining multiple future first-round picks.

Williams III is still far from reaching the level of Gobert but when he's 100 percent healthy and given enough time to play, he could also become a dominant force under the basket.