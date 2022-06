Her borrowing a page from her mom's style book is hardly surprising; the two share a special bond that has transgressed the mother-daughter relationship. Speaking to Byrdie about their close ties, the model shared: "I’ve always tried to be more like her. I’ve always looked up to her in the way that she hasn’t let anything in the business affect her."

Gerber went on to list all the reasons why she idolizes her mom. "In my eyes, she’s the coolest, nicest person in the world. And I understand that she’s ‘my mom,’ but we’ve actually become really good friends.”

The 20-year-old also dubbed her mom her "beauty icon," sharing: "She’s taught me natural beauty and true beauty."

