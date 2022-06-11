The actress thinks pink, and her fans are loving the bold look! Kate Beckinsale, 48, the London-born beauty, looked jaw-dropping in pink dressed in a latex Versace ensemble comprising a matching skirt and a chain strap cami. The Brit showed off her curved body, and fans congratulated her on the dress and her body in it!
Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Minidress
A Multi-Talented Actress
As one of the most prominent leading ladies in Hollywood, Beckinsale has cut her teeth on meaty roles across several genres, showcasing her acting chops in comedies, dramas, and action films.
With 5.4 million Instagram followers, the avid poster recently told the press that her content is greatly aimed at Judy Loe, her mother. Whoever is the inspiration for her great posts, her fans just want to keep them coming!
Kate Is The Undisputed Queen Of The 'Underworld'!
The English actress is known for playing Selene in the film series Underworld (2003-2016). She started acting at a young age, with both of her parents being actors.
Since her father's passing some years ago, Kate and her sister have both picked up the baton from him and enthralled audiences on both sides of the pond.
Since then, she has starred in numerous films and movies such as Total Recall (2012), Contraband (2012), Van Helsing (2004), and Whiteout (2009).
The Beckinsale Diet Is Sure To Get You Lean!
Few stars are known for maintaining such a sleek and lean frame, but Kate Beckinsale is one of them! Kate's rock-solid body and core are a result of her commitment to morning exercises, abs exercises, strength training, and boxing.
According to her trainer, Brad Siskind, Kate goes to the gym six days a week and is quite disciplined about the foods she consumes to stay healthy. She performs exercises like squats and bicep curls simultaneously or combines punches and sit-ups. Her routines are never dull, and this is one of her secret weapons in never getting bored with her exercises.
Kate Has Been Cast To Play A Spy In An Upcoming Movie
After her primary role in Guilty Party, a Paramount+ series, the Underworld star will be starring in Canary Black in a spy genre. In the upcoming movie, Beckinsale will portray Avery Graves, a CIA agent blackmailed to betray the country. With her back against the wall, she has to use underworld contacts to save her husband and complete the mission.