Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Minidress

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

The actress thinks pink, and her fans are loving the bold look! Kate Beckinsale, 48, the London-born beauty, looked jaw-dropping in pink dressed in a latex Versace ensemble comprising a matching skirt and a chain strap cami. The Brit showed off her curved body, and fans congratulated her on the dress and her body in it!

The Latest

The Strange Disappearance (And Reappearance) Of Chuck Morgan

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Clears The Air On His Retirement Comments

Case Of New Jersey Woman Found In Water Tank Remains Unsolved

Yankees Add Key Pieces Back From IL, Still Have Others Waiting For Their Return

MLB News: Marcus Semien's Insane Day Could Be Start Of Him Getting Back On Track For Rangers

A Multi-Talented Actress

As one of the most prominent leading ladies in Hollywood, Beckinsale has cut her teeth on meaty roles across several genres, showcasing her acting chops in comedies, dramas, and action films.

With 5.4 million Instagram followers, the avid poster recently told the press that her content is greatly aimed at Judy Loe, her mother. Whoever is the inspiration for her great posts, her fans just want to keep them coming!

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick and Twitter: A Match Made In Comedy Heaven

How the "Twilight" actress rose to 7 million followers with her funny tweets

By Fatima Araos

Kate Is The Undisputed Queen Of The 'Underworld'!

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 64736

The English actress is known for playing Selene in the film series Underworld (2003-2016). She started acting at a young age, with both of her parents being actors.

Since her father's passing some years ago, Kate and her sister have both picked up the baton from him and enthralled audiences on both sides of the pond.

Since then, she has starred in numerous films and movies such as Total Recall (2012), Contraband (2012), Van Helsing (2004), and Whiteout (2009).

Salma Hayek Signs Deal to Star in Multiple MCU Films

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

The Beckinsale Diet Is Sure To Get You Lean!

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 64736

Few stars are known for maintaining such a sleek and lean frame, but Kate Beckinsale is one of them! Kate's rock-solid body and core are a result of her commitment to morning exercises, abs exercises, strength training, and boxing.

According to her trainer, Brad Siskind, Kate goes to the gym six days a week and is quite disciplined about the foods she consumes to stay healthy. She performs exercises like squats and bicep curls simultaneously or combines punches and sit-ups. Her routines are never dull, and this is one of her secret weapons in never getting bored with her exercises.

Kate Has Been Cast To Play A Spy In An Upcoming Movie

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock | 2914948

After her primary role in Guilty Party, a Paramount+ series, the Underworld star will be starring in Canary Black in a spy genre. In the upcoming movie, Beckinsale will portray Avery Graves, a CIA agent blackmailed to betray the country. With her back against the wall, she has to use underworld contacts to save her husband and complete the mission.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Lopez Maintains Her Fit Physique With This Diet

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

'A Private, Personal, And Embarrassing Thing': Lisa Hochstein Opens Up About Her Husband's Affair On 'RHOM'

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.