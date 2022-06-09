Sydney Sweeney In Bikini Snacks On Grapes

Picnic season is here and Sydney Sweeney is ahead of all of us. In a photo shared with her Instagram followers a while back, the Euphoria star was enjoying a fun day out on the grass while munching on grapes in a thong bikini. Delivering a sultry stare and a tempting tummy-down pose, she earned over 1.2 million likes for the scorching update, a two-part series capturing a detailed look at her bathing suit.

See the photos below and don't forget to check out the 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too!