Sydney Sweeney In Bikini Snacks On Grapes

Sydney Sweeney rocks slick hairstyle, ruby-rose lipstick, and stone-encrusted hoop earrings at an event.
Picnic season is here and Sydney Sweeney is ahead of all of us. In a photo shared with her Instagram followers a while back, the Euphoria star was enjoying a fun day out on the grass while munching on grapes in a thong bikini. Delivering a sultry stare and a tempting tummy-down pose, she earned over 1.2 million likes for the scorching update, a two-part series capturing a detailed look at her bathing suit.

Looking Like A Snack

Flaunting her peachy posterior and lean profile in the first snap, the 24-year-old flipped on her back to showcase a front view of her powder-blue bikini. The two-piece featured a small balcony top with ruffle trimmings, one that left plenty of cleavage and sideboob on show. It was paired with super high-cut bottoms, perfect for exposing her hips and flat tummy.

THAT Miu Miu Look

Speaking of showing off her flat stomach, Sweeney caused a sensation at the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this week. The White Lotus star wore a jaw-dropping Miu Miu set to the event, and people can't stop talking about her outfit.

Posting the look on Instagram, the blonde beauty, who is the face of the new Miu Wander campaign, received gushing praise from Vanessa Hudgens and Victoria Beckham's new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. "I meaaaan," wrote the High School Musical star, while the Bates Motel alum commented a string of fire emojis.

Not Everyone Liked It

However, not everyone was on board with the powder-pink co-ord, which comprised of a super low-rise micro mini skirt and a minuscule Y2K-inspired crop top. The look was posted on the WhoWhatWear Instagram page, where many criticized the ensemble.

"No shade to beautiful Sydney... but I'm sad we're seeing more of this ULTRA low rise waist and ULTRA flat tummy look again," one person commented on a red-carpet video of Sweeney, via Yahoo! Life. "So coveted yet unachievable for so many of us with different builds."

"Watch body positivity go down the drain once the low rise fashion takes over again," read another comment, while a third user wrote: "Low rise NEVER AGAIIIN! Young generations: learn from the past!! Don’t ruin your body!!!"

'Feels Kind Of Triggering'

According to the outlet, some interpreted the micro mini outfit as a threat to body positivity. "This set is created with this very thin body in mind. It's not created for plus and so that in and of itself is frustrating," Gianluca Russo, co-founder of Power of Plus, told Yahoo! Life a while back after Miu Miu resurrected the non-inclusive trend for its Paris Fashion Week show in October.

"The body type is very reminiscent of the early 2000s, when we had all these big conversations around anorexia and fashion and bulimia and how these models were treated back in the day, which is not great," continued Russo. "And for a lot of people it feels kind of triggering."

