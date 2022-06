Hurley has managed to look 35 at the age of 56. She is one of those women who have managed to keep a healthy glow over the years. 'The Royals' star first gained public prominence around the time she starred alongside Hugh Grant and has since become a household name, making waves as a model and actress.

Her eating habits and approach to exercise are probably the reason behind her healthy glow. Hurley kick-starts her day with two mugs of hot water for her digestive system. She prefers to eat from her own garden whenever she can and believes in supporting local farmers. She once tried the 'blood type diet,' and although she is less rigid with what she eats, she tries to be mindful and stick to whole food.