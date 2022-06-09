Chelsea Lazkani captivated the attention of the audience when she joined the cast of Selling Sunset. She joined as Christine Quinn's friend. Quinn already had a feud with almost all the cast members on the show. Although Chelsea established herself fine with the other casts, there was heat between her and Davina Potratz.
'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani Opens Up On Clash With Davina Potratz
Chelsea And Davina's Clash
Chelsea was cool with the other casts at the Oppenheim Group but has clashed with Davina more than once in Season 5 of the show. The first time it happened was over a group tea party and the second time was during a one-on-one coffee date. Chelsea opened up about how some things said off-camera affected her mental state. "There were some microaggressions thrown out, and watching the show back, I realized that I was very much harboring that state of frustration," she stated.
Clearing The Air
Season 5 of the show aired the first-ever reunion of Selling Sunset. During the reunion, Chelsea and Davina cleared the air about their misunderstanding. "We don't have to be super close friends to be cordial with one another," the British-Nigerian realtor explained. She also talked about her respect for Davina as well as other castmates and her belief in different values and systems that "may not align."
The Selling Sunset cast also talked about how some of the women did not understand part of her. The 29-year-old explained that she did not have a voice when she was younger, so she is determined to be her "most authentic self." Chelsea also revealed she was friends with other castmates, not only with Christine.
Davina Potratz Has 'No Problem' With Chelsea Lazkani
During an appearance on a podcast, Davina talked about how she has no problem with Chelsea but was not in support of Christine Quinn's influence. She shared how the reunion of the Netflix series is packed with updates on how the castmates feel about Christine. Davina explained when Lazkani joined the cast, she brought new energy but was not aware of the things that had been happening before her arrival.
This led to a clash between them, but Davina blamed it on Christine's influence. "I have no problem with (Lazkani), I do think she was influenced by Christine," she explained. She also talked about her confusion about Lazkani's opinion of her since they had just met.
Another Major Conflict
Selling Sunset season 5 featured a lot of captivating dramas. Another major conflict was when Emma Hernan accused Quinn of offering to pay clients $5,000 to not work with her. This was a great scandal, and Quinn could face some harsh consequences if it were proven. Potratz shared her take on the issue, "I don't really know if it happened,." She talked about being careful of making a judgment when she was not sure about both sides.
Selling Sunset season reunion will debut on the 6th of May.