Season 5 of the show aired the first-ever reunion of Selling Sunset. During the reunion, Chelsea and Davina cleared the air about their misunderstanding. "We don't have to be super close friends to be cordial with one another," the British-Nigerian realtor explained. She also talked about her respect for Davina as well as other castmates and her belief in different values and systems that "may not align."

The Selling Sunset cast also talked about how some of the women did not understand part of her. The 29-year-old explained that she did not have a voice when she was younger, so she is determined to be her "most authentic self." Chelsea also revealed she was friends with other castmates, not only with Christine.