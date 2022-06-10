Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Cut-Out Dress

Elizabeth Hurley has teamed up with another charity to try and make the world a better place. The Estée Lauder partner is now the new Global Ambassador of Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft charity, and will be doing her part in raising the profile of the non-profit organization both in the U.K. and abroad.

Sharing the big news on Instagram, the Bedazzled star, who turns 57 on June 10, posted a video of herself with Smile Train merch, delivering an uplifting message both to the camera and in the caption.

Watch the clip below!

Summer Chic

Posing with a Smile Train coffee mug in hand, the English beauty cut an elegant figure in a flowy sundress with cut-out shoulders. Incidentally, the red-and-white mug matched the palette of her dress, which sported a dainty floral print.

Backed by a flower-strewn meadow, Hurley sat on a wicker armchair, exuding summer chic. She crossed her legs and lifted her skirt above the knee, exposing her supple legs.

More photos below!

Lending Her Support

Elizabeth Hurley in strapless hot-pink dress at the Pink Party for Estee Lauder's Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Shutterstock | 64736

If you haven't already hit "Play" on her video, here's what she said, in part, in the caption: "It’s an honour [sic] and a privilege to become the Global Ambassador for Smile Train and help change the world one smile at a time. Every three minutes, somewhere in the world, another baby is born struggling to breathe, speak or eat due to a cleft."

The new job requires a lot of commitment from Hurley, who will be doing more than just posing in pretty dresses on social media. According to a press release from the organization, she's set "to visit Smile Train programs in India in 2023 to meet with the organization’s local partner surgeons, cleft patients, and their families who’ve benefited from Smile Train’s support."

Keep going for more photos!

She Welcomes The Responsibility

The Royals star is excited to take on the responsibility, sharing on Instagram: "I am very much looking forward to meeting the children and families whose lives have been transformed by Smile Train, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf."

The actress, model, businesswoman, and philanthropist has been doing wonders with her work for Estée Lauder, helping raise $8.5 million for the company's Breast Cancer Research Foundation this year.

"As Global Ambassador of @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, I’m committed to helping create a breast cancer-free world for all, and scientific research is key to ending this disease," Hurley, whose best friend and personal stylist is a breast cancer survivor, wrote on Instagram.

Another Form Of Public Service

Before the big announcement, Hurley had been thrilling her 2.3 million Instagram followers with tempting bikini shots from the Caribbean. Hanging out on tropical beaches while filming her upcoming movie, Christmas in the Caribbean, the ageless beauty has been giving fans a taste of island life and parading her insane figure in eye-popping 'kinis.

Repping her own swimwear brand in a recent post, Hurley hailed "swimsuit season" in a plunging one-piece with chain details and a trendy snakeskin print.

The actress marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 5 in similar attire, posting photos of herself in a white bikini playing with a Union Jack balloon on the beach. "Bringing a bit of Blighty to the Caribbean on the momentous Platinum Jubilee. All hail HM Queen Elizabeth," she wrote in the caption.

