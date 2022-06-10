Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Cut-Out Dress

Elizabeth Hurley has teamed up with another charity to try and make the world a better place. The Estée Lauder partner is now the new Global Ambassador of Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft charity, and will be doing her part in raising the profile of the non-profit organization both in the U.K. and abroad.

Sharing the big news on Instagram, the Bedazzled star, who turns 57 on June 10, posted a video of herself with Smile Train merch, delivering an uplifting message both to the camera and in the caption.

