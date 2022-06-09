January Jones Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress

January Jones rocks peach lipstick and loose curls on the red carpet.
Alexandra Lozovschi

January Jones served up some gorgeous summer chic in a polka-dot dress on Instagram and fans couldn't stop gushing about her fashion sense. The 44-year-old Mad Men alum, who famously doesn't use a stylist, exuded retro glamor in a tight pink number and was told by one follower that she "looks like Marilyn Monroe!"

See her stunning look below!

Pretty In Pink

Posing in the hallway of her Los Angeles home, Jones cut an elegant figure in a ruched dress with chic puff sleeves. It featured a generous neckline decorated with a stylish bow, leaving a tasteful amount of décolletage on show. The actress paired it with a poufy long bob and topped off her look with ruby-rose lipstick.

Flashing a beaming smile at the camera, the X-Men: First Class star was lavished with compliments by her fans. "Shut up! Too cute!!! I am loving your taste in clothes!!," wrote one person, while another exclaimed: "Glamorous retro looks wonderful on you!"

Scroll for more photos!

Putting On A Fashion Show

This comes after the blond beauty showed off some of her designer wear with a little backyard photoshoot. Clad in black lace from head to toe, she wowed in a Dolce & Gabbana set that included a see-though midi skirt and matching stockings. Rocking high-waist briefs underneath, she draped a lariat necklace over her bralette and put on evening gloves for extra pizzazz. A red purse with gold metallic details added a pop of color.

Keep going for more pics!

No Stylists For Her

January Jones in one-shoulder blue Versace gown at the 2009 Golden Globes.
Just like Diane Kruger and Kate Moss, Jones is known for not working with a stylist. And the actress proves she doesn't need any help with her wardrobe every time she steps out on the red carpet.

The mother-of-one explained why she goes on pure instinct when choosing her outfits in a 2009 interview for Elle: “I don’t like the idea of paying people to tell me that something looks good. If I don’t feel it myself, why would I wear it?”

To give you some context, in the joint interview with Donatella Versace, the Love Actually star was praised by the designer for the blue Versace dress she wore at that year's Golden Globes Award (pictured above). Clearly, the lady has strong fashion game and designers are noticing!

As Trim As Ever

January Jones in plunging, cut-out, red Versace gown at the 2011 Golden Globes.
Speaking of the Golden Globes, Jones recently thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a Then & Now post. Setting out to prove that she can still shimmy into the plunging red Versace dress she wore at the 2010 Golden Globes, she shared a recent snap in the gown alongside a red-carpet throwback. "10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," she wrote in the caption.

