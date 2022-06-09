January Jones Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress

Just like Diane Kruger and Kate Moss, Jones is known for not working with a stylist. And the actress proves she doesn't need any help with her wardrobe every time she steps out on the red carpet.

The mother-of-one explained why she goes on pure instinct when choosing her outfits in a 2009 interview for Elle: “I don’t like the idea of paying people to tell me that something looks good. If I don’t feel it myself, why would I wear it?”

To give you some context, in the joint interview with Donatella Versace, the Love Actually star was praised by the designer for the blue Versace dress she wore at that year's Golden Globes Award (pictured above). Clearly, the lady has strong fashion game and designers are noticing!