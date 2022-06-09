Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Enjoys The Fast Life

Hailee Steinfeld sporting bold eyeliner with nude lips.
Entertainment
Cha Miñoza

Hailee Steinfeld jetted off to Miami for the Grand Prix and to spend some quality time with her older brother Griffin Steinfeld, who is a racecar driver.

The Bumblebee star took to Instagram to give her 18.8 million followers a look at life behind the fast lane. Dressed up in stylish summer fits that showed off her incredible figure, Hailee enjoyed the warm weather with some booze and fast cars.

Miami Grand Prix Weekend

Hailee Steinfeld in strapless dress
The 25-year-old actress enjoyed the Heineken-sponsored trip, got to ride on a supercar, and take pics with her bro. As expected, the movie star's summer wardrobe was on point. She rocked three figure-flattering looks, one of which was a pink bikini top and shorts combo with an open shirt cover-up.

"miami grand prix! what a weekend huh @griffinsteinfeld?? 🤩," Hailee captioned her Instagram post, tagging her brother and brand partner Heineken.

"Unforgettable weekend for sure. Good times ❤️," Griffin replied, sending love to little sis.

From Red Carpet To Drag Racing

While Hailee spends the majority of her time looking all glammed up for the red carpet and other promo tours, she has always been comfortable being around race cars and even rides in the backseat every now and then.

In an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hailee shared that she gets an adrenaline rush during races. She explained that she is a big fan of her brother and while she never wants to drive one, she gets a kick from watching fast cars.

"Oh my god... It's cooler than it looks! The videos don't even do it justice. It's insane," she said.

Perfect For The Role

Hailee's connection to cars makes her even more perfect for the role of Charlie Watson in the critically acclaimed 2018 movie Bumblebee.

It was Steinfeld's impressive performance that brought the franchise back to life after years of bad reviews. Not many know that her brother was also part of the movie. He was a stunt driver and also helped Hailee out with technical car knowledge.

"He helped with…all of it. I say a lot of it, but all of it. I actually had him on-set with me while making this movie, which not only was one of my favorite experiences I’ve had that I’ve been able to share with my brother," Hailee shared with Screen Rant.

Will Hailee Steinfeld Be In Bumblee 2?

Before the pandemic, there were talks of a sequel to the box-office hit. However, plans may have shifted as studios took a break.

When asked if she was willing to do a sequel, Hailee said in a past interview that she would definitely be interested.

"I still feel she's got so much to say, a lot more to learn and a long way to go. So I would be interested in exploring that."

