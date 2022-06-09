Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Enjoys The Fast Life

Hailee Steinfeld jetted off to Miami for the Grand Prix and to spend some quality time with her older brother Griffin Steinfeld, who is a racecar driver.

The Bumblebee star took to Instagram to give her 18.8 million followers a look at life behind the fast lane. Dressed up in stylish summer fits that showed off her incredible figure, Hailee enjoyed the warm weather with some booze and fast cars.

