Margot Robbie's Go-To Exercises For A Fit Body

Closeup of Margot Robbie with long side-parted hair
Margot Robbie is famous for playing physically demanding roles, and she takes those roles seriously. So serious, in fact, that she would spend endless hours in the gym to look and act the part.

To play Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, for example, the 31-year-old Australian actress trained like an athlete, learned how to ice-skate, and did a lot of gym time to build muscle. And for her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, she worked almost every day with a personal trainer doing Pilates and ballet.

Her Off-Duty Workout Routine

Margot Robbie posing in white off-the-shoulder gown
Robbie’s dedication to fitness extends outside of work, too. Even when she’s not training for a role, the 31-year-old Hollywood A-lister likes to stay active, and she revealed her off-duty workout routine in an interview with Women’s Health.

“I found boxing sessions and fighting practice for Suicide Squad really fun, but quickly realised I wasn’t so much a fan of lifting weights,” she said. “When I’m not preparing for a role, I prefer to do workouts I really like, such as dance classes or playing tennis with friends.”

Pilates

Margot Robbie posing in plunging brown dress
One form of exercise that the Wolf of Wall Street star likes to do whether or not she’s training for a role is Pilates. In fact, she’s been practicing it for nearly 10 years. “[I] really got into Pilates when I moved to LA [in 2013] and always feel a lot better after a good stretch,” she said.

Per Harper’s Bazaar, Reformer Pilates is Robbie’s go-to. “If I’m making a conscious effort to exercise, I work with a Pilates trainer on a reformer machine, and that suits me and my body best,” she explained.

What She Eats In A Day

Margot Robbie on the red carpet wearing plunging gold gown
When it comes to food, however, the Australia native isn’t as strict as you might imagine. She told Women’s Health, “Breakfast is usually porridge, and during the morning I’ll have an immunity-boosting smoothie. I’ll normally have a chicken salad for lunch, and for dinner I’ll tuck into a tuna steak with sweet potato.” She added that she also has tea “throughout the day” – she took up the habit when she lived in the UK before moving to LA.

'Food Is A Big Thing'

Margot Robbie wearing plunging white dress
And here comes the fun part. Robbie revealed how she indulges, saying, “Food is a big thing for me. I love burgers and fries, which I’ll order with a pint of beer. In the US, my favourite meal is a double truffle burger from the American chain Umami Burger: it comes with a truffle cheese fondue, truffle aioli and truffle glaze.” Of course, she balances that out with lots of exercise and an active lifestyle.

