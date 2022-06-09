Margot Robbie's Go-To Exercises For A Fit Body

Margot Robbie is famous for playing physically demanding roles, and she takes those roles seriously. So serious, in fact, that she would spend endless hours in the gym to look and act the part.

To play Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, for example, the 31-year-old Australian actress trained like an athlete, learned how to ice-skate, and did a lot of gym time to build muscle. And for her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, she worked almost every day with a personal trainer doing Pilates and ballet.