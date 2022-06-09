NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kristaps Porzingis To Hornets In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Wizards

One of the top favorite landing spots for Beal is the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested three trades to send Beal to the City of Brotherly Love in the upcoming offseason. These include a hypothetical three-team blockbuster deal involving the Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets that would enable the Sixers to acquire Beal without giving up Tyrese Maxey.

In the proposed three-way deal, the Sixers would get Beal and Gordon Hayward, the Hornets would receive Kristaps Porzingis, and the Wizards would obtain Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, James Bouknight, Kai Jones, a 2025 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2029.