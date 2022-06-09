Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be the subject of various trade speculations in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Wizards may have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild but if they once again fail to build a title contender around him, most people believe that the three-time NBA All-Star would strongly consider finding his way out of Washington this summer. As of now, several title contenders that are in need of additional star power are closely monitoring Beal's situation with the Wizards.
NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kristaps Porzingis To Hornets In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Wizards
Proposed Three-Team Trade Sends Bradley Beal To Philly
One of the top favorite landing spots for Beal is the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested three trades to send Beal to the City of Brotherly Love in the upcoming offseason. These include a hypothetical three-team blockbuster deal involving the Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets that would enable the Sixers to acquire Beal without giving up Tyrese Maxey.
In the proposed three-way deal, the Sixers would get Beal and Gordon Hayward, the Hornets would receive Kristaps Porzingis, and the Wizards would obtain Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, James Bouknight, Kai Jones, a 2025 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2029.
Sixers Bring In Another Huge Help For Joel Embiid
Giving up all those assets to get Beal would be a no-brainer for the Sixers, especially if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Joel Embiid. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Beal would be an ideal fit alongside ball-dominant superstars like Embiid and James Harden in Philadelphia. He would give the Sixers a very reliable third-scoring option, as well as a decent playmaker and a legitimate three-point shooter.
Having the "Big Three" of Beal, Embiid, and Harden would undoubtedly make the Sixers one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Hornets Acquire A Floor-Spacing Center
Though it would cost them two young players and a future draft pick, the proposed three-team deal would also be worth exploring for the Hornets. Aside from successfully getting rid of Hayward and the two years left in his contract, the suggested deal would also help the Hornets address their need for a starting-caliber center. Porzingis may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years but when he's 100 percent healthy, he would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Hornets.
Porzingis would give the Hornets an All-Star-caliber big man who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer.
Wizards Get Ready For Full-Scale Rebuild
For the Wizards, the hypothetical blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense if Beal is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. With Beal entering the final year of his contract, it would be best for the Wizards to trade him in the upcoming offseason than lose him in the summer of 2023 as a free agent without getting anything in return. By sending Beal to the City of Brotherly Love, the Wizards would be getting the assets they need to undergo a full-blown rebuild.
Harris and Green are only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. If they play well next season, the Wizards could flip them for more rebuilding assets before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.