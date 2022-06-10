MMA News: Georges St-Pierre Gives A Warning To His Opponents

Some say that St-Pierre is a gentle giant. He is known for being one of the best fighters of all time at 170 pounds and also being a bad man. Not only is he known as that, but people also say that he is one of the humblest and kindest stars that the sport has ever seen.

George St-Pierre notes that he does not want people to mistake his kindness for weakness.

“The tattoo on my chest means that there are two sides to me. I can be very rude and I can be very nice. I like to be rude when I fight.”

“Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness,” St-Pierre says. “The beast in me is sleeping, not dead.”

When speaking about the nice side of him, St-Pierre says he also realizes how nice of a guy he can be and that is because of how real he is.

“Authenticity is very important for me. It’s something that I always stood for. I’ve never tried in my career to be someone that I am not—even if it’s for promotional purposes.”