Larsa Pippen Gets Flirty In Bikini

Larsa Pippen, the RHOM star, shared a provocative photo of herself in swimwear in what appears to be her bedroom with her 3.8 million followers. On the other hand, Larsa turned out to be having a good start to her day, as she vividly describes in her caption.

Mondays could be the worst, but they’re not😜

The mother of four is no stranger to pulling off bikini looks, as she is one of our favorite Instagram accounts to follow for her stylish appearance, as she demonstrated in her most recent post.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Larsa Enjoys Mondays

The influencer was spotted lounging on a white linen-covered bed as she leaned to the side and rested her right hand on the mattress, exposing her taut tummy while using her other hand to pull some hair away from her face as she stared into the lens. Larsa completed her look with soft glam and a wristwatch.

Mirror Selfie In Lacy Underwear

The 47-year-old shared a sultry selfie with her fans on Instagram, wearing a matching bra and lacy underwear set and her hair in a low bun as her side bangs are styled in curls alongside her face, and she wears an amazing glam makeup look with dark eyeshadow and a pink lip. She made a pouty face for the camera and showed off her luxurious bathroom with marble countertops.

Like her outfit, Larsa kept her jewelry simple with silver stud earrings. She greeted her followers with a quick "Hi" and a honey pot emoji in her caption. So cute! It didn't take long for her fans to flood the comments section with sweet compliments.

Love In The 'Hair'

The RHOM star took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle, which hairstylist AJ Quinones did. "Love my hair color," she captioned a photo of her gleaming locks. Larsa's hairstylist updated her hair with lighter caramel color, blonde highlights, and extra-long hip-length extensions. Her hair was parted down the center and styled into loose waves. Larsa finished her look (styled by Wana Chancy) with a baby pink Showpo minidress and open-toe heels with clear straps.

Team Pippen

Larsa Pippen spent bonding time with three of her four children while out to dinner on Saturday night. For the occasion, the TV personality wore a printed, body-hugging catsuit.

Although she shared a selfie with her daughter, Sofia, 13, as the proud mom captions;

My mini-me

