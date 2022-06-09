Larsa Pippen Gets Flirty In Bikini

Larsa Pippen, the RHOM star, shared a provocative photo of herself in swimwear in what appears to be her bedroom with her 3.8 million followers. On the other hand, Larsa turned out to be having a good start to her day, as she vividly describes in her caption.

Mondays could be the worst, but they’re not😜

The mother of four is no stranger to pulling off bikini looks, as she is one of our favorite Instagram accounts to follow for her stylish appearance, as she demonstrated in her most recent post.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.