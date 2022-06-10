Case Of New Jersey Woman Found In Water Tank Remains Unsolved

The morning of February 8, 2005 started as a typical day for Geetha. She was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. by coworkers who said she was going into the tunnel system to work on the underground water tanks. They were not concerned because Geetha had done this many times and was more than qualified.

But Geetha's family became concerned when she did not arrive home that evening after work. Security guards contacted by her family said her car was still in the parking lot, and a night shift employee found her coat in her office and an uneaten sandwich sitting on her desk.

Three employees returned to work to help look for Geetha, who had not been seen for more than 12 hours at this point. One employee found broken glass in the tunnel system and a slightly open door, but they didn't think anything of it.

The police were eventually called when coworkers searched for several hours, and Geetha still was not found.