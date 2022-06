By all accounts, Raëlism was founded in 1973. During that year, Vorilhon, who was now also known as Raël, allegedly made his first contact with the Elohim, an advanced species of extraterrestrials.

During the 1973 encounter, an alien named Yahweh informed Vorilhon that he had a special message for earth's inhabitants. According to the supernatural being, humanity was simply a genetic experiment that had been conducted by the Elohim in order to spread their message and create prophets on earth. So, who were the prophets? Vorilhon believed that Jesus, Buddha, and Mohammed were all half-alien. This would become a core pillar of Raëlism and help shape the narrative around the organization.

Then in 1975, Vorilhon claimed that he was taken to the Elohim's home planet and informed that Yahweh was his father and that Jesus was his half-brother.