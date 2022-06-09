Shooting Death Of Georgia Teenager Remains Unsolved After Six Years

Randisha Love was a typical 17 year old enjoying her junior year at Westlake High School in Fulton County, Georgia, and January 12, 2016 was just another typical Tuesday. Or at least that's house it started.

Randisha headed to school that morning and texted her mother, Katara Hamm, from the bus like she always did.

But the day would take a drastic turn that her family never saw coming.