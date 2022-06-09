Shooting Death Of Georgia Teenager Remains Unsolved After Six Years

The Fulton County Police Department said nothing was stolen from the home and Randisha had not been sexually assaulted. The motive for the killing is a total mystery to both law enforcement officials and to Randisha's family.
Katara said there was no reason anyone would want to hurt her daughter, who was good natured and a pleasure to be around.
“Randisha was an outgoing young lady. She loved to dance, sing,” her mother, Katara told Dateline. “She just loved to be around people, in general. She loved to smile. She loved school.”
Police are not sure whether Randisha opened the door for somebody she knew from school or the neighborhood, or if somebody got into the house somehow. Katara said her daughter was extremely responsible and would not open the door for a stranger or simply leave the door unlocked, allowing someone to come in.
She thinks her daughter may have known the person who killed her, but it is challenging to say since they were so new to the area.
Anyone with information about Randisha’s case is asked to call the Fulton County Police Department at (404) 613-6529.