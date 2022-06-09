Mandy Rose In Bikini Asks 'Who's Next?'

Close up of Mandy Rose
Wikimedia | Soma107

Entertainment
chisom

Last weekend at In You House, WWE NXT Champion, Mandy Rose, defended her title against Wendy Choo. The exhilarating fight saw Choo catching the defending champ unawares, although she regained her composure and showed the onesie-wearing wrestler how it's done. Comic Book reported on the fight in full detail, including how Rose maneuvered what looked like odds stacked against her.

The Latest

Lilly Ghalichi Of ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Lists Bel Air Manor For $32 Million

This Is How Cindy Crawford Spends Quality Time With Family

Pink Drops Price Of Her Malibu Beach House To Just Under $14 Million

WWE News: Becky Lynch Gets Called Out For Recent Antics

Shooting Death Of Georgia Teenager Remains Unsolved After Six Years

Who's Next?

Mandy Rose blowing a kiss
Giphy | WWE

Rose wore a new wrestling bikini gear, although the design is similar to the Green and Black set she wore last month. This one had an all-black aesthetic with a harness on the leather bra designed with white and pink rhinestones. Her complimentary bikini bottom was a boy short with silver lines on the sides, and she wore a short sleeveless jacket over the top. Rose also wore a rare bright pink makeup, including eyeshadow and lipstick, with her hair in a half-top updo.

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick and Twitter: A Match Made In Comedy Heaven

How the "Twilight" actress rose to 7 million followers with her funny tweets

By Fatima Araos

USA Network Teases A Reprisal

She showed off her belt as she entered the ring and left with it, but Choo wasn't done with her. USA Network thanked her and the other champions of the night for an eventful show but teased a possible reprisal asking fans,

"But we gotta ask… What's going to happen next?!"

They didn't have to wait long for an answer because Choo gave her a reprisal attack in a new reel shared by the Network. She had her cohort hold Rose down on a table while her body slammed Rose. There was no doubt the rest of Toxic Attraction would deal with them because they won't sit and watch their leader get blindsided.

Salma Hayek Signs Deal to Star in Multiple MCU Films

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

Are Fans Tired Of Toxic Attraction?

A picture of Toxic Attraction showing off their belts led to a heated debate in the comments, with some fans saying they wanted new Queens. In their opinions, Rose and her girls have been champions for a long time, and they need new faces. Some fans also believe the 30-year-old can't defend her title without help from her teammates, while others disagree.

One user wrote,

"Whoever says Mandy can’t win on her own, well Mandy defended her championship without any help from her ladies."

Rose Shuts Down The Debate

The debate continued in another post where WWE enthusiasts complained that Rose was dragging the team down. They believed Toxic Attraction cheated to win their title, and they didn't like that Rose maintained her belt despite not getting into the ring. However, she shut down those doubts when she cleared Choo without help.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Lopez Maintains Her Fit Physique With This Diet

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

'A Private, Personal, And Embarrassing Thing': Lisa Hochstein Opens Up About Her Husband's Affair On 'RHOM'

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.