Mandy Rose In Bikini Asks 'Who's Next?'

She showed off her belt as she entered the ring and left with it, but Choo wasn't done with her. USA Network thanked her and the other champions of the night for an eventful show but teased a possible reprisal asking fans,

"But we gotta ask… What's going to happen next?!"

They didn't have to wait long for an answer because Choo gave her a reprisal attack in a new reel shared by the Network. She had her cohort hold Rose down on a table while her body slammed Rose. There was no doubt the rest of Toxic Attraction would deal with them because they won't sit and watch their leader get blindsided.