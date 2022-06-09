Last weekend at In You House, WWE NXT Champion, Mandy Rose, defended her title against Wendy Choo. The exhilarating fight saw Choo catching the defending champ unawares, although she regained her composure and showed the onesie-wearing wrestler how it's done. Comic Book reported on the fight in full detail, including how Rose maneuvered what looked like odds stacked against her.
Mandy Rose In Bikini Asks 'Who's Next?'
Who's Next?
Rose wore a new wrestling bikini gear, although the design is similar to the Green and Black set she wore last month. This one had an all-black aesthetic with a harness on the leather bra designed with white and pink rhinestones. Her complimentary bikini bottom was a boy short with silver lines on the sides, and she wore a short sleeveless jacket over the top. Rose also wore a rare bright pink makeup, including eyeshadow and lipstick, with her hair in a half-top updo.
USA Network Teases A Reprisal
She showed off her belt as she entered the ring and left with it, but Choo wasn't done with her. USA Network thanked her and the other champions of the night for an eventful show but teased a possible reprisal asking fans,
"But we gotta ask… What's going to happen next?!"
They didn't have to wait long for an answer because Choo gave her a reprisal attack in a new reel shared by the Network. She had her cohort hold Rose down on a table while her body slammed Rose. There was no doubt the rest of Toxic Attraction would deal with them because they won't sit and watch their leader get blindsided.
Are Fans Tired Of Toxic Attraction?
A picture of Toxic Attraction showing off their belts led to a heated debate in the comments, with some fans saying they wanted new Queens. In their opinions, Rose and her girls have been champions for a long time, and they need new faces. Some fans also believe the 30-year-old can't defend her title without help from her teammates, while others disagree.
One user wrote,
"Whoever says Mandy can’t win on her own, well Mandy defended her championship without any help from her ladies."
Rose Shuts Down The Debate
The debate continued in another post where WWE enthusiasts complained that Rose was dragging the team down. They believed Toxic Attraction cheated to win their title, and they didn't like that Rose maintained her belt despite not getting into the ring. However, she shut down those doubts when she cleared Choo without help.