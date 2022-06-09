Susan at the time of her disappearance was living in a trailer park with her family in Broward County. She often stayed with a friend in Wilton Manors, which is where Schaefer was once a police officer, Springer said.

Susan had dropped out of school and sometimes hitchhiked, but just before Christmas, she disappeared. She left clothes and her pocketbook behind at a friend’s house in Wilton Manors, which her family believed was odd, so they reported her missing.

Schaefer had served jail time after pleading guilty to picking up two teenage girls, bringing them to a wooded area, tying nooses around their necks, and threatening them with sexual acts.

Schaefer was out on bail at the time of Susan's disappearance, and Springer said during the press conference that Susan's being “tied up in the mangroves” also fit Schaefer’s style, saying his "M.O. was to pick up young girls hitchhiking."