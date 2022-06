As we previously noted, the start of the season for the 2022 Toronto Blue Jays was not the way that they were hoping they were going to play. However, this Blue Jays squad has turned it around and now they are 33-22 and have managed to win eight out of their last 10 games.

One thing that could be keeping the Blue Jays back in the future is that the New York Yankees are already seven games ahead of them in the American League East. The Yankees have been playing baseball that they might not be able to continue playing, as they are 40-15. Obviously, the New York Yankees do have the talent to do so, but that is an insane record over 55 games and is most likely not repeatable.