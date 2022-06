The New York Mets have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season and it's not even close. Nonetheless, even good things could be better and Steve Cohen won't hesitate to spend big bucks and avoid leaving anything to chance.

The Mets have a powerful offense, are well-coached, and boast a solid starting rotation. But recent injuries and their history of underperforming when it matters the most make analysts think they're not done making moves.