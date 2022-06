Twitter officially accepted a $44 billion buyout offer from Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, in April, but the deal has yet to be finalized.

After appearing exceptionally interested in completing the deal as soon as possible, Musk backed away, accusing Twitter of resisting his requests for more information about bots and spam on the platform.

Some experts now believe Musk is simply looking for a way to weasel out of the deal.