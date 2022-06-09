'If These Stains Could Talk': 'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Celebrates Twin Sons' Messy 4th Birthday

Meghan King shows off earrings
Shutterstock | 227007705

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Meghan King celebrated a very momentous occasion on Saturday.

Nearly three years after her second husband, Jim Edmonds, filed for divorce after just five years of marriage, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who is currently living in St. Louis, Missouri, revealed that her youngest kids, sons Hayes and Hart Edmonds, turned four.

The Latest

'I’ve Loved Supporting Soccer Aid For UNICEF': Gemma Chan Shares An Important Cause

NBA News: Jayson Tatum Can Reach Kevin Durant's Level, Says Tracy McGrady

NBA News: Ime Udoka Explains How To Deal With Draymond Green

NBA News: Darvin Ham Says Lakers Will Keep Russell Westbrook

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Target Pascal Siakam Using Andrew Wiggins As Main Trade Chip

Meghan King Shared Photos Of Her Sons' Milestone On Instagram

After venturing to a bowling alley to celebrate the birthdays of her two youngest children, twin sons Hayes and Hart, Meghan King took to her Instagram page, where she shared a slideshow of silly images with the twins and her oldest child, daughter Aspen, 5, as they matched one another in red, white, and blue outfits.

"Getting a family photo at the end of the twins’ four year old birthday party be like ... trying to pick the best photo… which one wins?? 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5?" King wrote, along with a silly-faced emoji on June 4.

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Meghan King Posted An Image Of Her Sons' Birthday T-Shirts After Their Bowling Alley Party

Meghan King's twin sons' blue birthday shirts
instagram | Instagram | Meghan King

On Sunday, June 5, one day after Hayes and Hart's bowling alley birthday, King returned to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of a couple of very stained blue T-shirts, which read, "The Birthday Boy," and featured sewn patches of a helicopter and an air balloon carrying a birthday cake.

"If these stains could talk," King captioned her pic, along with a hashtag for "The Twins Turn Four."

Christina Aguilera Performs In Bikini

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Meghan King Welcomed Twins With Jim Edmonds Via In-Vitro Fertilization

Meghan King in hot pink jumpsuit
Shutterstock | 673594

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, King went through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) with Edmonds during the time she was starring on the show. And, after welcoming Aspen soon after the two of them wed, King found herself going through the same process to conceive Hart and Hayes.

Meghan King's Son Hart Edmonds Suffers From Cerebral Palsy

In a blog post in 2020, King opened up about her son's cerebral palsy diagnosis, saying that after learning what her child was suffering from, she threw herself into researching treatments.

"I spoke with doctors in Chile, Panama and Egypt. I spent 6 weeks in Los Angeles with Hart doing intensive therapy. I spent 4 weeks in New Orleans going into an oxygen chamber with him every day. [And] I continued the oxygen therapy in St Louis for an additional 8 weeks for a total of 60 'dives,'" she wrote, via PEOPLE.

"I tried (and failed) to get him into a stem cell study at Duke using his sister's cord blood," King recalls. "I got him signed up with the Missouri state program First Steps, to do every type of therapy available. I researched and found private therapists when we traveled so we never skipped a beat. I did all of this between his first and second birthdays."

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Flaunts Toned Glutes

Salma Hayek Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Surfer Malia Manuel Goes Fishing In Bikini

Mandy Rose In Bikini Revels In Her 'Happy Place'

4 Times Miley Cyrus Wowed In Bikinis

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.