'If These Stains Could Talk': 'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Celebrates Twin Sons' Messy 4th Birthday

In a blog post in 2020, King opened up about her son's cerebral palsy diagnosis, saying that after learning what her child was suffering from, she threw herself into researching treatments.

"I spoke with doctors in Chile, Panama and Egypt. I spent 6 weeks in Los Angeles with Hart doing intensive therapy. I spent 4 weeks in New Orleans going into an oxygen chamber with him every day. [And] I continued the oxygen therapy in St Louis for an additional 8 weeks for a total of 60 'dives,'" she wrote, via PEOPLE.

"I tried (and failed) to get him into a stem cell study at Duke using his sister's cord blood," King recalls. "I got him signed up with the Missouri state program First Steps, to do every type of therapy available. I researched and found private therapists when we traveled so we never skipped a beat. I did all of this between his first and second birthdays."