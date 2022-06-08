Derek Carr And Wife Heather In Swimsuits Enjoy Beach Time

It's not surprising that even after ten years, they still find a way to ignite the sparks between them, as they still find time to go on dates and have fun.

What an amazing night with the most beautiful woman in the world! @acmawards

Derek had captioned the post.

Carr and Neel's romance began during their college years at Fresno State. They met at BJ's Brewhouse during his sophomore year, even though they attended the same college.

Carr came in as a customer during one of her shifts and struck up a conversation with her.

"I had diamond earrings in my ear, and I knew I had both of them." 'Why are you only wearing one earring?' he asked. It also made me check my ears. 'That's your pick-up line?' I asked. [It worked] it worked. "I spoke to him," Neel said in an interview with ABC7.