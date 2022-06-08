Derek Carr And Wife Heather In Swimsuits Enjoy Beach Time

If you like NFL quarterback Derek Carr or have seen Hard Knocks featuring the then-Oakland Raiders, you've seen Heather Neel Carr. She not only appeared in the HBO documentary, but she is also occasionally seen on her husband's Instagram.
The couple has been married for ten years and has four children, three boys, and a girl. The Las Vegas Raiders QB is without a doubt the father of the century because he knows how to squeeze family time into his hectic schedule, as his recent share with his family attests.