'I’ve Loved Supporting Soccer Aid For UNICEF': Gemma Chan Shares An Important Cause

Gemma Chan shared an Instagram post reminding her fans and followers of the upcoming annual UNICEF UK Soccer Aid match due to be played this Sunday, the 12th of June. The event is a hub for lovers of the sport and people who wish to see positive changes in our world.

The star-studded affair sees a team of former English players take on celebrities, and this Sunday's edition will see the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool legends, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher take on a team Captained by One Direction's Liam Payne.